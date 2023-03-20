2 men accused of double shooting in Saginaw, which caused two crashes

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A double shooting in Saginaw left two men injured, two crash scenes and two men in police custody Saturday afternoon.
Michigan State Police say two 19-year-old men from Saginaw were chasing another vehicle at a high rate of speed around 4 p.m.
Both vehicles were driving the wrong way on Hess Avenue, when one of them crashed into a 55-year-old man from Saginaw near the intersection with Sheridan Avenue.
Police say the suspects got out of their vehicle, walked up to the vehicle they were chasing and shot the two men inside. The shooting victims, who are age 18 and 19, were rushed to an area hospital.
One of the shooting victims was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The 55-year-old man reported minor injuries from the crash, but he was not shot.
The 19-year-old suspects got back into their vehicle after the crash and shooting. Police say the suspects fled the scene and caused a second crash, which left a 34-year-old Saginaw woman with minor injuries.
Michigan State Police say both 19-year-old suspects were arrested a short distance from the second crash after they tried to flee on foot. Both remained in custody Monday at the Saginaw County Jail while awaiting arraignment.
Anyone with information about the shootings or crashes should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 517-513-9780 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.