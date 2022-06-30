2 men critical after overnight double shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were listed in critical condition after a double shooting in Flint overnight.
Michigan State Police say men ages 34 and 31 were shot near a residence in the 3800 block of Sterling Street just after midnight on Thursday. Both victims then ran into the 3900 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
Ambulances rushed both men to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say no suspects were in custody Thursday morning. They did not release any information about possible suspects or a motive for the shootings.
Anyone with information that would help investigators should call police at 810-237-6919 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.