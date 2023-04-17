2 people accused of trying to burn woman's house in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are accused of planning to burn down a woman's house in Saginaw.
Police say Leslie Burton and Carrie Peterson were arrested on April 12 after they were spotted throwing a plastic bag on someone's lawn. Investigators say the bag contained five Molotov cocktails.
Police say Peterson's house on Lowell Street in Saginaw sustained heavy damage from a fire on April 8. The cause of that fire was ruled as suspicious.
Prosecutors say Peterson and Burton were planning on burning down the home of the woman, who they believe set Peterson's house on fire earlier this month.
Burton and Peterson both are charged with possession or manufacturing of an incendiary or explosive device with malicious intent.