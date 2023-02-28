2 people face murder charges for 1-year-old's death in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Charges were upgraded to murder against two people accused of causing a 1-year-old boy's death in Flint Township.
Investigators say Cain died after 30-year-old Timothy Coombs and 32-year-old Jasmin Jones-Bonner gave him methamphetamine, causing his death on Dec. 19. Jones-Bonner was the boy's aunt.
Both suspects appeared before Genesee County Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley on Monday. She upgraded charges of assault with intent to murder charges against Coombs and Jones-Bonner to first-degree felony murder.
The suspects also are facing the following charges:
- First-degree child abuse.
- Torture.
- Delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.
Coombs and Jones-Bonner both face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted.
Cain's grandmother was emotional about the case outside the courtroom after Monday's hearing.
"Because they killed my grandbaby. He was just 1 and it shouldn't have happened," said Gina Floria.
Coombs and Jones-Bonner were taken into custody after Monday's hearing and brought to the Genesee County Jail, where they were held with no bond offered. The judge deemed them a flight risk.