2 people injured, infant OK after police chase in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people were seriously hurt following a vehicle pursuit in Grand Blanc on Sunday afternoon.
Just after 4:30 p.m., an officer from the Grand Blanc City Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Greenview Drive in the Riverbend East subdivision.
The driver allegedly continued driving toward Riverbend Road and ran through the stop sign. The officer then believed that the driver was trying to evade the traffic stop and activated the lights on their patrol car.
The suspect vehicle drove out of the subdivision and onto Perry Road going west with the officer in pursuit. Police say the chase on Perry Road lasted about 30 seconds before the driver lost control and hit a tree in the 5700 block of Perry Road.
Grand Blanc City police say the driver and front seat passenger were rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. An infant in the back seat was not injured in the crash.
Authorities turned over custody of the child to family members who showed up at the scene.
Investigators are not sure why the driver, who was police did not identify on Tuesday, refused to stop for the officer.