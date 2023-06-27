 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

2 people injured, infant OK after police chase in Grand Blanc

  • Updated
  • 0
Grand Blanc City Police

 Grand Blanc City Police

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people were seriously hurt following a vehicle pursuit in Grand Blanc on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m., an officer from the Grand Blanc City Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Greenview Drive in the Riverbend East subdivision.

The driver allegedly continued driving toward Riverbend Road and ran through the stop sign. The officer then believed that the driver was trying to evade the traffic stop and activated the lights on their patrol car.

The suspect vehicle drove out of the subdivision and onto Perry Road going west with the officer in pursuit. Police say the chase on Perry Road lasted about 30 seconds before the driver lost control and hit a tree in the 5700 block of Perry Road.

Grand Blanc City police say the driver and front seat passenger were rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. An infant in the back seat was not injured in the crash.

Authorities turned over custody of the child to family members who showed up at the scene.

Investigators are not sure why the driver, who was police did not identify on Tuesday, refused to stop for the officer. 

