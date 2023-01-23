 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

2 students dead, school employee in serious condition in Des Moines shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

Two students are dead and one school employee is in serious condition after a shooting incident at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the City of Des Moines Police Department.

At 12:53 p.m., Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a shooting at 455 SW 5th Street, which houses Starts Right Here, a charter school, police said in a news release.

They found the injured people, who were taken to hospitals. The ages of the victims and the suspects were not released.

"Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting incident, and 2 miles away, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and detectives took multiple suspects into custody following a traffic stop," the release read.

"The incident was definitely targeted," Sgt. Paul Parizek said during a news conference. "It was not random. There's nothing random about this. It was certainly a targeted incident. But as far as getting motive, that is something that we are going to try and figure out."

Police did not identify the suspects or say if they had been charged.

The-CNN-Wire

