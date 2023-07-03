 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

2-year-old missing after kidnapping from Lansing, man arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
2-year-old missing after kidnapping from Lansing, man arrested

Rashad Trice is accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Smith from Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old girl, who remained missing Monday morning.

The Lansing Police Department posted an urgent advisory for 26-year-old Rashad Trice just after midnight Monday morning. He was wanted for the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Smith on Lansing's south side.

Police later arrested Trice in St. Clair Shores, but Smith remained missing. Investigators could not immediately determine where she was.

Lansing police called the search "a very urgent situation" and asked the public to help find the girl.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts should call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you