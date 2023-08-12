21-year-old shot and killed in Buena Vista Township residence

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Buena Vista Township police are investigating a homicide after gunshots were fired into a home, killing a man early Friday.
Police say 21-year-old Thomas McCray was sitting in a home in the 2900 block of Wadsworth Road when someone from the outside fired numerous gunshots into the home just after midnight. At least one bullet hit him and he died on the scene.
Three other people in the home escaped injury. Police say they were looking for suspects Saturday morning, but they did not provide any descriptions or information about a possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Buena Vista Township Police Department or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.