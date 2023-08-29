22-year-old in critical condition after shooting, crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting and crash at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint left a 22-year-old man in critical condition.

The Flint Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Trout Drive in the complex off Lippincott Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said two shooters wearing masks opened fire on the victim while he was sitting in his vehicle. The 22-year-old tried to drive away, but he lost control of his vehicle and was involved in a rollover crash.

Police say the victim was hospitalized in critical condition at an area hospital Tuesday morning.

The Flint Police Department did not release any information about suspects and nobody had been arrested in connection with the incident Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.