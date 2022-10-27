23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 23-year-old man from Westland accused of killing Grand Blanc High School graduate Jacob Hills in late July will stand trial on murder charges.

A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial. He is facing seven charges, including first-degree murder and felony murder for Hills' death.

Investigators say 18-year-old Hills was with Sanders at a party in Metro Detroit during the early morning hours of July 24. Hills had an AR-15 rifle with him at the time.

Hills and Sanders allegedly left together and went to a residence in the 22330 block of West Warren Avenue in Detroit. Sanders allegedly shot and killed Hills in the basement of that home and left his body.

Investigators believe Sanders killed Hills to steal his car and AR-15 rifle.

Dearborn Heights police found Hills car parked outside a hookah lounge on Telegraph Road about 12 hours later around 3:10 p.m. July 24. Hills body was discovered after Detroit police received a tip on the afternoon of July 25.

Hills graduated from Grand Blanc High School in May with the class of 2022.