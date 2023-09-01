 Skip to main content
23-year-old convicted of killing Scott Engelhardt nearly 2 years ago

Jorden Schmitzer

Jorden Schmitzer is accused of killing 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt of Birch Run Township.

There are four other defendants in the case as well

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man has been found guilty of murder and other crimes in connection with the death of a Birch Run man nearly two years ago.

A jury in Saginaw County Circuit Court concluded 23-year-old Jorden Schmitzer killed Scott Engelhardt in his Birch Run Township home in October of 2021.

Police say Schmitzer was one of five people that were involved in Engelhardt's homicide. Investigators believe the five intended to rob Engelhardt, but Schmitzer eventually shot and killed the man before setting his house on fire.

The jury found Schmitzer guilty on four of the five counts, finding him not guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Four other people are facing charges in connection with Engelhardt's death. They may face trials at a later date or accept plea agreements from prosecutors.

