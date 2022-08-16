24-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's south side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday.
The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Trout Drive, which is in the Midway Square Townhomes complex south of Lippincott Boulevard.
An ambulance rushed the victim, who was identified as Markeyees Keyes, to Hurley Medical Center and he was listed in critical condition Monday evening.
The Flint Police Department has not released any information about a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting. Anyone with information that would help investigators should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.