24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend.
The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County says the 24-year-old male victim was pronounced dead shortly after emergency crews arrived on the scene. The suspect fled the scene northbound on Torrey Road.
Investigators are looking for an older model SUV -- possibly a Chevrolet S-10 Blazer -- that is gray or silver in color. It likely has fresh damage on the front passenger side, including a broken headlight.
No arrests have been announced in the case. Police are asking residents near the crash scene to check their home surveillance cameras for a vehicle matching the description.
Anyone with information on the crash should call the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County at 810-820-2190.