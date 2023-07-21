24-year-old woman charged with March 30 murder in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in late March outside Saginaw.

Police say 24-year-old Markeisha Burns-Cross was arraigned on five criminal charges, including first-degree murder.

Investigators believe Burns-Cross and a man that is currently in jail in another state planned the murder of 34-year-old Devon Williams. He was shot multiple times in a duplex on Walters Drive in Buena Vista Township on March 30.

Burns-Cross and Williams have a child together.

Burns-Cross remained in custody at the Saginaw County Jail after arraignment with no bond offered.