25-year-old man wanted for murder of his mother near Detroit

INKSTER, Michigan (WXYZ) -- Michigan State Police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering his mother in Inkster on Labor Day.
The incident happened Monday on Glenwood Street near Central Street, east of Middlebelt Road.
Investigators say 25-year-old Joshua Hill allegedly shot and killed his 64-year-old mother. They are now asking the public for information on his whereabouts.
Michigan State Police say Hill is about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They say he may be driving a 2005 black Ford Escape with license plate DDG1487 or a 2020 Ford Escape with license plate BZK999.
Anyone who sees him should not approach and call 911 immediately, according to police. Tips also can be called in to 1-855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.