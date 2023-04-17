27-year-old accused of selling drugs that led to overdose death

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man is facing two felony charges for allegedly selling fentanyl, which led to a 47-year-old man's overdose death last year.
Michigan State Police announced the arrest of Chase Rosenthal of Houghton Lake on Monday, nearly 11 months after he allegedly sold the deadly dose of fentanyl. He faces up to life in prison with a possibility of parole if convicted.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post responded to the 47-year-old man's residence in the Houghton Heights Manor apartment complex on May 28, 2022 after his fiancée found him unresponsive in bed.
Police say she pulled a syringe from his arm before calling 911 and starting CPR. Michigan State Police and Houghton Lake EMS administered Narcan and attempted life-saving measures.
However, the 47-year-old was pronounced dead at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. Police say the autopsy showed that he died of an acute fentanyl overdose.
Michigan State Police interviewed witnesses, scoured through cell phone records and served several search warrants. Investigators say evidence led to Rosenthal as the source of the drugs and they obtained an arrest warrant on April 6.
Rosenthal, who was incarcerated in the Roscommon County Jail on charges from an unrelated case, learned of the new charges last Thursday and appeared in court for arraignment on Friday.
Rosenthal is charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death and delivery of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance related to the 47-year-old man's death. He remained in jail Monday on $500,000 bond.
The delivery of a controlled substance causing death charge carries a possible sentence of up life in prison with the possibility of parole.