...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

28-year-old accused of raping young child in Genesee County

  • Updated
  • 0
Camaron Hall

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-year-old man was arraigned on 26 sex charges Wednesday after police say he engaged in inappropriate activity with a young child.

Court records show Camaron Lee Hall is charged with 26 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which each carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Hall groomed, raped and sexually assaulted a child under the age of 12 before the GHOST team arrested him recently. The offenses apparently took place last fall.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson scheduled a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide more details about the allegations against Hall.

Hall was arraigned Wednesday in Genesee County District Court. He remained in custody Thursday at the Genesee County Jail on $10,000 bond for each of the charges against him.

Hall is scheduled to appear in court again next week for a probable cause conference 

