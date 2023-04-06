28-year-old accused of raping young child in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-year-old man was arraigned on 26 sex charges Wednesday after police say he engaged in inappropriate activity with a young child.
Court records show Camaron Lee Hall is charged with 26 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which each carry a sentence of up to life in prison.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Hall groomed, raped and sexually assaulted a child under the age of 12 before the GHOST team arrested him recently. The offenses apparently took place last fall.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson scheduled a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide more details about the allegations against Hall.
Hall was arraigned Wednesday in Genesee County District Court. He remained in custody Thursday at the Genesee County Jail on $10,000 bond for each of the charges against him.
Hall is scheduled to appear in court again next week for a probable cause conference