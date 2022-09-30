28-year-old accused of robbing Bridgeport convenience store at gunpoint

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-yeaer-old man from Bridgeport is accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday.
The armed robbery was reported around 1:35 a.m. at Damore's Party Store in the 4400 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a man walked in the store, displayed a gun that appeared real and demanded money.
The Bridgeport Township Police Department says the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, but nobody was injured.
A Michigan State Police K-9 team responded to assist Bridgeport Township police, but they could not track the suspect away from the scene.
Investigators say they uncovered evidence leading them to the 28-year-old suspect. Police located him Wednesday evening, along with a BB gun allegedly used in the robbery and other evidence linking him to the store.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Saginaw County Jail to await arraignment on unspecified charges.