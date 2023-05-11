28-year-old critically injured in shooting at Midway Square Townhomes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-year-old man was listed in critical condition after an overnight shooting at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint.
Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Devon Lane. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds outside a residence in the complex off Lippincott Boulevard.
An ambulance rushed the 28-year-old to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.
Investigators did not release any information about a suspect or motive in the shooting Thursday.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-733-9380 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.