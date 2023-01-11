29-year-old accused of sexually assaulting Genesee County child for years

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is stressing the importance of creating environments where victims can come forward.
Wednesday was National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, which brings attention to a crime that leaves a lasting impact on lives, families and communities around the world.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said a child told her teacher at the Flint Cultural Center Academy about abuse she was facing, leading to one man facing charges.
Gary Byas is accused of abusing the victim over a long period of time. The 29-year-old is charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Back in 2015, he was convicted of child abuse in an unrelated case.
Swanson said the Flint Cultural Center Academy contacted the sheriff's office after the child talked to her teacher. The sheriff's Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team -- or GHOST -- launched an investigation.
Eric Lieske, CEO of the Flint Cultural Center Academy, said establishing relationships of trust with students is key for educators to serve as a resource for children who are victims of sexual abuse.
"This was a first-year teacher who is doing amazing work in the classroom. But most importantly, the relationships that she is building with the students she works with obviously is outstanding," Lieske said.
Byas remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in Genesee County District Court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19.