29-year-old critical, suspect in custody after shooting in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old was in critical condition and a 21-year-old was in custody after a shooting at the Fisherman's Cove mobile home park late Tuesday.

The Flint Township Police Department says the victim and suspect got into an argument around 8 p.m., which escalated into gunfire.

Officers found the 29-year-old victim from Flint Township suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance rushed the victim to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Investigators identified a 21-year-old from Flint as a possible suspect and was arrested at their residence.

Flint Township police plan to present the case to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide on what criminal charges to file.