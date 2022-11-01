 Skip to main content
29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint

  • Updated
Michigan State Police

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which is south of Lippincott Boulevard and east of Dort Highway.

Michigan State Police say the 29-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was shot inside a residence. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-237-6953 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

