3 dead, 5 injured after shootings at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State University police say the suspect who shot eight people on campus Monday evening died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MSU Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said the active shooter threat for the campus has ended and the shelter-in-place order was canceled just after midnight Tuesday. He said the healing process for campus now will begin.

"This will be the beginning of a long healing process for everyone who is affected," he said.

The MSU Police and Public Safety Department confirmed three people died and at least five others were injured in shootings at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

Rozman said the five injured victims were taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where some were being treated for life-threatening injuries. Police did not identify any of the victims Monday night or say whether they are students.

Police were investigating multiple scenes around the campus after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Shootings only were confirmed at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

MSU officials say the first shooting happened inside Berkey Hall just after 8:15 p.m. Monday. Video from the scene showed police in tactical gear going from room to room, clearing the building.

Investigators believe the suspect ran away on foot after that shooting and went to the MSU Union, where another shooting occurred. Berkey Hall and the MSU Union are located nearby along Grand River Avenue.

Two people were pronounced dead at Berkey Hall and one person died on the scene at the MSU Union. Investigators could not say what activities were happening in each building at the time.

Police lost track of the suspect after he left the MSU Union and was last seen walking north. Law enforcement located the suspect about four hours later at a location off campus and he allegedly shot himself.

Law enforcement believes only one masked male shooter was responsible for all of the incidents Monday evening. After confirming his death, police said the active shooting threat was over and a shelter-in-place order was lifted.

MSU police did not identify the suspect Monday night and they said a motive remained a mystery. They also could not describe the weapons used in any of the shootings or whether the suspect has any connection to MSU.

Several law enforcement agencies were swarming the area to search for the shooter -- led by MSU police and Michigan State Police. Rozman said an "overwhelming law enforcement response" with hundreds of local, state and federal officers was on campus.

Police planned to remain active on MSU's campus all night collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.

MSU announced that all classes and campus activities will be canceled for 48 hours through Wednesday evening. University administrators also asked all students and staff to avoid coming to campus on Tuesday.

Several school districts in Ingham County also canceled classes for Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was briefed about the shootings on Monday evening. She called on Michiganders to "wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight."