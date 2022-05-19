3 Detroit-area woman accused of stealing $1.6 million from unemployment system

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three women from Detroit are accused of defrauding $1.6 million from Michigan's unemployment benefits system.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit says 47-year-old Antonia Brown of Detroit, 32-year-old Kiannia Mitchel of Romulus and 47-year-old Angela Johnson of Detroit worked together on the scheme.

Brown worked as an examiner for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency's Benefit Payment Control Unit. Her job included reviewing and approving payment of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

Investigators say Mitchel and Brown filed and approved payment for 123 fraudulent PUA claims beginning in March 2020. PUA was a federal program designed to help millions of workers displaced by COVID-19 shutdowns.

Brown allegedly used her insider access to Michigan's unemployment database to access, alter and approve about 101 fraudulent claims, which were associated with Johnson and Mitchel's addresses.

Johnson and Mitchel are accused of accepting money from third parties in exchange for payments on the claims. They allegedly paid Brown for helping them authorize the fraudulent payments.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit says the investigation will continue into the alleged scheme. Court proceedings will continue if prosecutors file an indictment against the women.

The Michigan Unemployment Agency released a report in December showing it likely paid out $8.5 billion worth of fraudulent benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal authorities have announced charges against several people accused of stealing some of those funds.