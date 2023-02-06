3 girls detained after 'skirmishes' at Heritage vs. Arthur Hill game

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police detained three female students of Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw after multiple "skirmishes" broke out after Friday's night basketball game at Heritage High School.

The Saginaw Township Police Department described the altercations as "skirmishes" inside the school, which broke out as the cross-town rivalry game was coming to an end.

Investigators reviewed videos of the incident, which appeared to show everyone involved was female. The altercations apparently took place in a hallway outside the gym with people grabbing at each other and throwing punches.

Police detained three juveniles at the school Friday evening. None of the students were identified because they are juveniles.

One suspect spent last weekend at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center while awaiting a court hearing on Monday. The two other suspects were released to school officials.

Saginaw Township police say Saginaw Public Schools will handle discipline for the two students internally. Saginaw schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts could not be reached for comment about the incident Monday afternoon.

Authorities don't believe any Heritage High School students were involved in the incident. Saginaw Township police were still investigating what triggered the violence on Monday.

Heritage High School is part of the Saginaw Township Community Schools district while Arthur Hill High School is part of Saginaw Public Schools.