 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the south
with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 1 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 2 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 5 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

3 girls detained after 'skirmishes' at Heritage vs. Arthur Hill game

  • Updated
  • 0

Large fight breaks out at Heritage High School during basketball game

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police detained three female students of Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw after multiple "skirmishes" broke out after Friday's night basketball game at Heritage High School.

The Saginaw Township Police Department described the altercations as "skirmishes" inside the school, which broke out as the cross-town rivalry game was coming to an end.

Investigators reviewed videos of the incident, which appeared to show everyone involved was female. The altercations apparently took place in a hallway outside the gym with people grabbing at each other and throwing punches.

Police detained three juveniles at the school Friday evening. None of the students were identified because they are juveniles.

One suspect spent last weekend at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center while awaiting a court hearing on Monday. The two other suspects were released to school officials.

Saginaw Township police say Saginaw Public Schools will handle discipline for the two students internally. Saginaw schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts could not be reached for comment about the incident Monday afternoon.

Authorities don't believe any Heritage High School students were involved in the incident. Saginaw Township police were still investigating what triggered the violence on Monday.

Heritage High School is part of the Saginaw Township Community Schools district while Arthur Hill High School is part of Saginaw Public Schools.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you