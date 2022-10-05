3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after investigation into school threat

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested three juveniles and one adult after investigating an alleged threat against Alma High School last month.
The Gratiot County Prosecutor's Office says Alma public safety officers received a tip on Sept. 22 about the alleged threats from Michigan's OK2SAY program, which allows students to provide confidential information about threats or criminal activity.
Alma Department of Public Safety investigators determined that three students allegedly had been talking about committing an unspecified violent act in the school. They apparently had communicated the threat to other students.
Police obtained a search warrant for a residence as part of the investigation. Authorities seized several firearms and ammunition from the house.
The three students were arrested on unspecified charges and placed in a juvenile detention center. They were not identified because their cases are being handled in juvenile court, which does not provide public records.
Police also arrested 45-year-old Kory Woolsey on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. He was arraigned in Gratiot County District Court.