3 men arrested in Shiawassee County child sex sting operation

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested three men during a sting operation targeting child sex predators in Shiawassee County last week.
Sheriff Brian BeGole said the Shiawassee Human Oppression Team captured three men who came to a home in Bennington Township assuming they could have sex with a 15-year-old girl.
The suspects had been interacting on the dark web with undercover police officers posing as a 15-year-old girl before they came to the residence for sexual encounters, BeGole said.
The suspects are:
- A 28-year-old man from East Lansing, who came to pay for sex with the girl. BeGole said the man tried to run away on foot when he noticed police, but officers captured him in the front yard.
- A 35-year-old man from Belmont north of Grand Rapids. He coaches track and field at an unidentified university and also came to pay for sex with a 15-year-old.
- A 63-year-old man from Morrice, who came to have sex with a 15-year-old.
Investigators did not identify the suspects Monday because they hadn't been arraigned.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is seeking charges of criminal sexual abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. The Shiawassee County Prosecutor's Office will decide what charges to file, however.
The suspects from Belmont and Morrice were released on $20,000 bond over the weekend. The East Lansing man was unable to post bond and remained in custody Monday morning while awaiting arraignment.