3 people accused of hiding Flint man's body to collect Social Security

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two children and an acquaintance of a Flint man are accused of concealing his death so they could continue collecting his Social Security benefits.
The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office says the body of 86-year-old Donald Evans Baer was found lying on a bed inside a bedroom at his residence in the 2500 block of Brownell Boulevard in Flint.
Investigators have not determined how or when Baer died.
Prosecutors say Gregory Baer and his sister, who are Donald Baer's children, lived at the residence. They are accused of failing to report his death so they could continue collecting his Social Security benefits.
Donald Baer's daughter was named as his caretaker and authorities say she had access to his finances. Since investigators are not sure when Donald Baer died, they couldn't say Thursday how much was stolen from Social Security.
The daughter lived in a camper behind the residence on Brownell Boulevard with her boyfriend, Malcolm Roberts. Gregory Baer lived inside the house with Donald Baer.
Roberts and Gregory Baer were arraigned in Genesee County District Court on a charge of concealing an individual's death. Roberts also is charged with resisting or obstructing police.
Donald Baer's daughter had not appeared in court for arraignment on any charges by Thursday while authorities continued investigating the case. However, court documents show a case filed against her.
All three suspects face up to five years in prison if they are convicted.