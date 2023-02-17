3 people in Flint facing charges after living with dead relative

FLINT, Mich., (WJRT) - Three people have been arrested after police discovered they had been living with a dead body for months.

Flint police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Brownell Boulevard on the city's north side for a welfare check. Upon entering the home, they discovered the decomposing body of 86-year-old Donald Evans Baer lying in a bed.

Baer's son, 54-year-old Gregory Baer, was living in the home with his father's body. His sister, 51-year-old Jody Baer, and her boyfriend, 53-year-old Malcolm Lamont Roberts, were staying in a camper in the backyard.

"You know the body deteriorated. They brought him out of the house and all you seen was a bag," said a longtime neighbor, who didn't want to identified. "How could you be in there with that smell? I mean that is psychotic a little bit, that's sad."

Neighbors say they haven't seen the elderly man, who was known for always sitting out on his front porch, in months. It's unknown how or when Donald Baer died.

Investigators say Jodi and Gregory Baer were caretakers for their father, and Jodi had control of his Social Security checks. It's unknown how much money they may have obtained following their father's death.

The three have been charged with concealing the death of an individual, but the investigation is ongoing. They could face up to five years in prison if they are convicted.