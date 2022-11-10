3 suspects found guilty of murder in 2020 Family Dollar security guard shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects accused in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were convicted on Thursday.

A Genesee County jury returned guilty verdicts against 47-year-old Larry Teague, 47-year-old Sharmel Teague and 25-year-old Ramonyea Bishop after about two days of deliberations.

The three defendants did not show any visible emotion after the verdicts were read in Genesee County Circuit Court. The victim's family cried and said, "Thank you Jesus."

The trial lasted 15 days and arguments wrapped up earlier this week. The jury began deliberations on Wednesday and announced the guilty verdicts around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn, 42, was shot and killed on May 1, 2020 -- early in the COVID-19 pandemic -- after an argument that started over a face mask requirement at the Family Dollar store north of downtown Flint.

Ramonyea Bishop, 25, is accused of shooting Munerlyn in the head during an argument at the store involving his step-father, Larry Teague. That argument broke out after an earlier altercation involving his mother, Sharmel Teague.

Bishop and the Teagues, who are married, all were found guilty of first-degree murder and weapons offenses. They now face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Investigators say 47-year-old Sharmel Teague and her daughter, Brya Bishop, visited the Family Dollar and got into an altercation with Munerlyn when he attempted to enforce the store's mandatory face mask policy for shoppers.

Sharmel Teague allegedly spit in Munerlyn's face and they had a confrontation in the store parking lot. Sharmel and Brya then went home.

Larry and Sharmel Teague and Ramonyea Bishop returned to the store minutes later, got into another confrontation with Munerlyn and it ended with gunfire.

Bishop, who was the only defendant to testify at trial, admitted to shooting Munerlyn, but he said the security video doesn't show the entire story. Bishop said the shooting came out of fear for 47-year-old Larry Teague's life.

Bishop said he saw Munerlyn's hand around a gun in his pocket, so the shooting wasn't cold blood murder. He said there was no plan between his mom, step-father and himself to return to the Family Dollar and kill Munerlyn.

Bishop claimed that that three of them went back to the store to resolve the issue without violence, but he was afraid his step-father was going to get into a physical fight with Munerlyn.

Larry and Sharmel Teague did not testify during the trial. Their attorneys rested their cases Tuesday without calling any witnesses.

Prosecutors say the Teagues and Ramonyea Bishop conspired to harm Munerlyn, which ended with his shooting death.