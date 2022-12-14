31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died late Tuesday after a shooting in a Saginaw car wash.
Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car wash in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue. Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived.
An ambulance rushed Green to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Tuesday night.
The Saginaw Major Case Unit, which includes detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, is investigating the shooting. They did not release any information on a possible suspect or motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Michigan State Police at 989-287-1223 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.