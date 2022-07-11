 Skip to main content
31-year-old dies after shooting outside Saginaw-area bar

Buena Vista Township police car

Buena Vista Township Police Department

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 31-year-old man died after a shooting outside a Saginaw-area bar early Sunday.

The Buena Vista Township Police Department was in the area when officers heard gunshots in the area of Blu Note Lounge & Grill in the 3700 block of East Holland Road between midnight and 1:30 a.m.

Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams II said investigators did not find any victims when they arrived. He believes the victim, later identified as 31-year-old Allen Curry III, was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

Curry later died of his injuries at the hospital. Buena Vista Township police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Buena Vista Township Police Department at 989-753-7793 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-5245.

