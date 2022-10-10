32-year-old convicted of murder for 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint faces life in prison after a Genesee County jury found him guilty of murder on Monday.
Prosecutors say 32-year-old Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Tristan Andre Smith outside the bar near the intersection of Chevrolet Avenue and Flushing Road.
Witnesses testified that a large group gathered outside Rube's Bar when a verbal altercation broke out between two people. The fight escalated into a physical confrontation and then gunfire.
Prosecutors say a bullet hit Smith, who was not part of the initial altercation, as people ran for cover. He was rushed to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later was pronounced dead of his injuries.
Another person has recovered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound sustained during the incident.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said investigators from the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police uncovered evidence linking Larry to the murder.
They obtained a search warrant for Larry's residence, where they found a 9mm pistol. Ballistics tests revealed that gun matched the fatal bullet recovered during Smith's autopsy.
“This is another tragic story from the streets of our community where an individual who was simply out having fun with family and friends lost his life as a result of senseless and unjustifiable gun violence,” said Leyton.
Larry faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole when appears in court on Nov. 7.