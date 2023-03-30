 Skip to main content
33-year-old dead after an early morning homicide in Buena Vista Township

  • Updated
  • 0
Buena Vista Township

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – A homicide occurred early this morning in Saginaw County, Buena Vista Township Police confirmed.

Around 3:40 a.m. police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Walters Drive where they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

This is an active homicide investigation and there are no suspects at this time. Police are interviewing for information and leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pahssen at (989) 577-9583.

