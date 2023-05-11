33-year-old shot and killed in Flint late Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Flint late Wednesday.
Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue in Flint around 10:20 p.m. The 33-year-old victim was found dead inside a residence at the scene.
Investigators did not identify the victim or provide any suspect information on Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-257-6922 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.