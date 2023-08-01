33-year-old shot in Saginaw early Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 33-year-old Saginaw man was recovering from a gunshot wound suffered early Tuesday.
Michigan State Police say the victim, who police did not identify, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after midnight at a residence in the 600 block of South 11th Street in Saginaw.
An ambulance rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday morning.
Investigators with the Saginaw Major Case Unit did not release any information about a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information that would help the investigation should call the Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.