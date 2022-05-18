34-year-old facing charges after break-in at Michigan State Police crime lab

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man was arraigned Wednesday on charges accusing him of ramming his car in a pole barn at a Michigan State Police crime lab.

Police say 34-year-old Danny Vickers is charged with three crimes, including malicious destruction of police property and resisting arrest. The judge denied bond for Vickers, so he remains in the Saginaw County Jail.

The Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to the Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory on Dixie Highway early Sunday, when someone called 911 to report a car repeatedly ramming a pole barn and an enclosed trailer on the property.

Vickers allegedly crashed through an overhead door on the pole barn and got into the building, where he is accused of stealing a laptop computer. Investigators recovered the computer later in the morning.