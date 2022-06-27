34-year-old shot and killed on Bay City's east side

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for suspects in the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man on Bay City's east side on Sunday afternoon.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue around 4:20 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
An ambulance rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police. Two other people who were with the victim during the shooting were not injured.
Investigators said on Sunday evening that the victim is not from Bay City, but they weren't sure where he resides. A motive for the shooting remained unclear on Sunday.
Police provided a vague description of the suspect and believe he may have fled the scene in a light colored Ford Explorer at a high rate of speed.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-894-0161 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.