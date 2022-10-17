36-year-old dies after weekend shooting in Flint

 Skip to main content
Michigan State Police bubble

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old man died after a shooting in Flint and police took a suspect into custody at the scene.

Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Prospect Street.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds outside a residence. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Michigan State Police say a 35-year-old man from Flint was taken into custody at the scene and brought to the Genesee County Jail while the investigation continues.

Police did not identify the 35-year-old or announce any charges against him Monday morning. There was no word about a possible motive for the deadly shooting. 

Anyone with information about the incident should call Michigan State Police at 810-730-2535 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

