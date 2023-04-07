36-year-old suspect charged in the murder of 31-year-old Durand man

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect involved in the deadly shooting reported in Flint on Monday has been charged, police reported Friday.
The Genesee County Prosecutors Office reviewed the case and 36-year-old Nicholas Hetzer has been charged with the following:
- Homicide- Open Murder
- Weapons- Felony Firearm
- Weapons- Carrying Concealed
The Flint Township Police Department says 31-year-old Christopher Otto Jr. of Durand was found dead of gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Van Buren Avenue in the city of Flint around 1:20 p.m.
However, police say Hetzer shot Otto during an altercation while they were riding together on I-75 near Miller Road. Hetzer allegedly drove Otto to Van Buren Avenue and removed him from the vehicle.
Police arrested Hetzer, who was not identified Tuesday because he hadn't been arraigned. He remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail.
The Flint Township Police Department is the lead agency on the investigation because the shooting allegedly took place in their jurisdiction.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.