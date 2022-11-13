38-year-old dead, another hospitalized after shootout outside Burton eatery

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One man died and another was recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand after a shootout outside Starlite Coney Island in Burton over the weekend.
The Burton Police Department says 38-year-old Jeffrey William Flick of Genesee Township and the other suspect got into a verbal altercation inside the restaurant in the 1500 block of North Center Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Both men went outside the restaurant, where their fight escalated into gunfire. Police say both men fired weapons and both of them were injured.
Flick was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead. The other suspect went to the hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand.
Police arrested the other suspect and brought him to the Genesee County Jail, where he was awaiting formal homicide charges on Monday morning.