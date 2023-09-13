38-year-old shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 38-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Midway Square Townhomes complex on Flint's south side late Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Midway Circle.

Michigan State Police say the 38-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds outside of the Midway Square complex. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

Investigators did not release any information about suspects or a possible motive for the shooting Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Flint Major Case Unit at 269-259-0240 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.