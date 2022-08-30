39-year-old arraigned on murder charge after child's body found near Montrose

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 39-year-old from Mt. Morris Township appeared in court for arraignment on four charges related to the discovery of a young child's body along a Montrose Township road last week.

Police say 39-year-old Michael Christopher Butler is charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, concealing the death of a person and third-offense domestic violence for the death of a 16-month-old boy found on Morrish Road on Thursday.

Butler appeared in Genesee County District Court by a video feed on Tuesday morning for arraignment. He remained in the Genesee County Jail with no bond offered while awaiting a court hearing on Sept. 8.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office approved criminal charges against Butler on Monday after he was arrested in connection with the child's death on Friday.

Montrose Township police responded to neighbors' reports of a child's body lying in the ditch along the 9400 block of North Morrish Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab assisted with gathering evidence at the scene. Afterward, police worked with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on investigating how the child died.

Montrose Township police say their investigation led authorities to Butler.