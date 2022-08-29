 Skip to main content
39-year-old faces murder charge after child's body found in Montrose Township

  • Updated
  • 0

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors filed four charges against a 39-year-old man on Monday, days after a young child's body was found in a ditch along a rural road in Montrose Township.

The suspect is charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, concealing the death of a person and third-offense domestic violence for the death of a 16-month-old boy found dead on Morrish Road on Thursday.

The suspect is not being identified because he hadn't been arraigned by Monday afternoon. He is expected to appear before a Genesee County District Court judge for arraignment this week.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office approved criminal charges against the suspect on Monday after he was arrested in connection with the child's death on Friday. He remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail.

Montrose Township police responded to neighbors' reports of a child's body lying in the ditch along the 9400 block of North Morrish Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab assisted with gathering evidence at the scene. Afterward, police worked with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on investigating how the child died.

Montrose Township police say their investigation led authorities to the 39-year-old suspect. 

Anyone with information about the child's death should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL (4295).

