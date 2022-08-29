39-year-old man arrested after child's body found in Montrose Township

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 39-year-old man Friday in connection with the investigation into child's body found along a rural Montrose Township roadway.

The Montrose Township Police Department says the suspect will face a judge for arraignment in Genesee County District Court this week on undisclosed charges related to the child's death.

The suspect has not been identified because he hadn't been arraigned.

Montrose Township police responded to neighbors' reports of a child's body lying in the ditch along the 9400 block of North Morrish Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab assisted with gathering evidence at the scene. Afterward, police with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on investigating how the child died.

Montrose Township police say their investigation led authorities to the 39-year-old suspect. He was taken to the Genesee County Jail on Friday to await arraignment.

Anyone with information about the child's death should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL (4295).