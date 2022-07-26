 Skip to main content
39-year-old woman shot and killed in Burton mobile home

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an argument in a Burton mobile home park ended with the shooting death of a 39-year-old woman.

The Burton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Cherrybrook in the Creek Wood Mobile Home Park off Bristol Road around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found 39-year-old Scheryle Turkessha-Marie Fields inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen when they arrived. She later died of her injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing a verbal argument before the suspect fired the deadly gunshot. Police arrested the suspect, who was not identified, on a preliminary charge of homicide.

The suspect remained in police custody Tuesday afternoon while awaiting arraignment.

