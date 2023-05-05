4 accused of running child porn ring in Grand Blanc Township, Burton

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Four people are accused of running a child pornography ring from residences in Grand Blanc Township and Burton for years.
The suspects allegedly groomed and drugged four children ages 14, 10, 10 and 5. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the suspect drugged the 10-year-olds with THC gummies.
Investigators say the suspects exploited the children to create pornographic images. Swanson said the suspects traded those child sexually abusive images as currency on the dark web as part of a large-scale criminal enterprise.
Homeland Security Investigations started looking into the alleged child porn ring last year and served a search warrant last winter at a residence on Chatham Drive in Grand Blanc Township.
Swanson said 36-year-old Preston Boehm, who lives there, is facing several federal charges for allegedly trading sexually abusive images of children on the dark web to receive more child pornography.
As the investigation continued, Swanson said the GHOST team learned about the four children allegedly being exploited at a residence in the 4300 block of Hedgethorn Circle in Burton, which is near Belsay and Richfield roads.
Lt. Robert Nicklesen of the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County said a complaint was filed with the Burton Police Department about the Hedgethorn Circle residence, which led to an investigation by Michigan Children's Protective Services.
The four alleged victims were removed from the house and placed with a foster, who knew the family. Nickleson said the foster signed agreements never to take the kids back to the house in Burton, but she still brought them back to the house and they were exploited more.
Police served a search warrant at the Hedgethorn Circle residence on Dec. 22, 2022, and arrested three other people. They are accused of creating sexually abusive images of the four young victims and forwarding them to Boehm.
The suspects are:
- 36-year-old Preston Boehm -- several charges in U.S. District Court.
- 42-year-old Crystal Ann Benton -- Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.
- 41-year-old Nicholas Dunn -- Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.
- 45-year-old Joshua Hippensteel -- One count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.
Swanson said Dunn and Benton are engaged and live together at the Hedgethorn Circle address. Hippensteel has an undisclosed relationship with Boehm and lived in the basement of the house in Burton.
Dunn, Benton and Hippinsteel all remain in the Genesee County Jail while awaiting a preliminary hearing on June 27. Boehm's case continues moving through U.S. District Court.
Swanson said charges are likely against more people accused of taking part in the child pornography scheme and the four suspects also could face additional charges.
Nicklesen believes the suspects may have victimized other children.
"I think there are a lot more victims out there. I don't think this is isolated," he said. "If you're a neighbor, a relative or if your children have had interaction with these people, please give us a call."
Authorities will continue investigating with plans for more interviews.