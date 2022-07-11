4 dead from suspected murder-suicide in Northern Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found four people dead from a suspected murder-suicide at a residence in Roscommon County early Sunday.
The sheriff's office responded to a home in Roscommon Township around 3:30 a.m. and met two people who found the bodies inside. All four died of gunshot wounds.
They were identified as 35-year-old Tirany Lee Savage of Houghton Lake, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cawdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim Lynnette Ebright and 35-year-old Bo Eugene Savage of Houghton Lake.
Investigators say all four people had known relationships and their deaths appear to be the result of a triple murder-suicide. A Michigan State Police mobile crime laboratory helped investigate the scene.
The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is not searching for any suspects related to the deaths. Sheriff Edward Stern offered thoughts and prayers for the family on behalf of his office.
"Roscommon County contains wonderful, close-knit communities who rally around those who are struggling and in need," he wrote. "We encourage the people of this community to show their love and support to the many people who have been devastated by this horrific and senseless tragedy."