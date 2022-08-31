4 police officers charged in connection with alleged assault case in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw area police came out in force to show support for two officers and a state trooper charged by the state of Michigan for neglect of duty.

In all, four police officers were charged in connection with a traffic stop on March 28. A Michigan State trooper was caught on camera hitting a handcuffed man during a traffic stop.

The trooper faces the most serious charge. A Saginaw police union president said the show of support was for the two Saginaw police officers and the trooper who were charged with neglect of duty.

Michigan State Police Trooper Bram Schroeder was arraigned on common law offenses, a felony and aggravated assault.

Cell phone video captured Schroeder punching Vance Martin on March 28 as Martin was not cooperating while getting into a police car after he was stopped for suspected drunk driving.

Schroeder has been on paid leave since the incident and his bond requirements do not allow him to possess a firearm.

A number of police officers were in court to support the other officers charged in the case.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office also charged Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez of the Saginaw Police Department and Trooper Zachary Tebedo with misdemeanor neglect of duty charges, claiming the three who were at the scene could have done more to intervene.

Schroeder allegedly hit Martin once before he was caught on the cell phone video doing it again.

Doug Gutscher represents one of the Saginaw officers and asked Judge Elian Fichtner to give the officers a bond that would allow them to continue to work while the cases move through the courts.

"The officers from Saginaw have gone through an internal process regarding this. The attorney general obviously disagrees. They have been cleared of any wrongdoing within the department for their policies and procedures. And as such, the department is requesting that during the pendency of the trial, since these are just accusations, that they be allowed to continue to work," Gutscher said.

Fichtner agreed, giving Engelhart, Vasquez and Tebedo personal recognizance bonds.

Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth, who was in the courtroom, said he stands by his officers 100%, believes they will be vindicated and will remain on duty.

Detective Phil Graves said the officers watching in the courtroom were there in support of Saginaw's two officers and trooper Tebedo and not in support of trooper Schroeder's actions.

Michigan State Police has issued a statement saying that Schroeder will remain on leave while Tebedo was place on leave on Aug. 23. Both will remain on suspension pending the outcome of their criminal cases and an internal affairs investigation.

Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, issued the following statement about the incident on Wednesday:

"Our department has a long-standing tradition of demanding the highest possible standards of professional conduct from both our enforcement and civilian members.

"To preserve public trust and maintain accountability, all allegations of wrongdoing are fully investigated, which is what occurred in this case.

"Department policy strictly outlines use of force, and consistent with training, specifically prohibits use of force that is objectively unreasonable or excessive, in any scenario.

"The department also has a duty to intervene policy that requires enforcement members to take all reasonable steps necessary to prevent or stop the use of excessive force or unnecessary violence committed in their presence. The use of excessive force is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement on the charges, saying in part, "law enforcement officers are duty-bound to uphold the law, not violate it. It is incumbent upon those who wear a badge to ensure trust in public service and act when they witness a fellow officer committing a crime," Nessel said.