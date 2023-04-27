40,000 demeaning text messages land Isabella County mom in prison

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Isabella County mother who admitted to catfishing her own daughter will spend time in prison.
An Isabella County Circuit Court judge sentenced 42-year-old Kendra Licari to spend 19 months to five years behind bars for sending thousands of demeaning text messages to her daughter and her friends.
Licari pleaded guilty in March to two counts of stalking a minor. Two counts of communicating on a computer to commit a crime and one count of obstructing justice were dismissed.
Prosecutors say Licari sent more than 40,000 anonymous text messages to her daughter and friends of her daughter over about a year's time. Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi said most of the text messages were demeaning.